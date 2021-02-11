Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ESSA Pharma's Interim EPI-7386 Data Shows Continuous Antigen Decline In Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
  • ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) has announced initial data from Phase 1 trial evaluating the company's lead candidate, EPI-7386, to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Data were at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary
  • Data highlights compare preclinical projections of EPI-7386's clinical pharmacokinetic parameters to the pharmacokinetic, safety, and preliminary clinical data from the initial 200 mg cohort in patients who progressed on two or more approved systemic therapies.
  • In this initial cohort, EPI-7386 was well-tolerated with no severe adverse events observed.
  • EPI-7386 was well-absorbed, demonstrated high exposure levels, and was confirmed to have a long half-life of at least 24 hours. The predicted exposures of EPI-7386 in patients were similar to modeled projections and were still below optimal target exposures of EPI-7386 associated with anti-tumor activity in animal models.
  • One out of three patients who completed 12 weeks of therapy experienced a prostate-specific antigen decline (PSA) of more than 50% after three cycles of EPI-7386 therapy (12 weeks) with ongoing continued PSA declines continuing through six cycles of therapy, despite previously having failed enzalutamide and abiraterone acetate.
  • ESSA recently completed the 28-Day safety evaluation period for the 400mg dose cohort and is currently dosing patients in the 600 mg cohort.
  • More clinical data is expected in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: EPIX stock gained 46% at $28.29 during market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EPIX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento, Immutep Surge On COVID-19 Study Data, T2 Biosystems Sinks On Preannouncement
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fluidigm's Saliva-Based COVID Test Approved In Europe, China Backs Amarin's Vascepa
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Addex Jumps On Positive Data For Out-Licensed Drug, COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Inovio Announces $150M Follow-On Offering, Boston Scientific Goes Shopping
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Merck's Heart Failure Drug, Histogen Hit With Clinical Hold, Aptorum Gets Nod For Commencing Human Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DBV's Positive FDA Feedback, Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Applied DNA COVID Testing Volume Surges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com