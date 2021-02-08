Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

No Safety Concerns Observed In Uniqure's Early-Stage Huntington's Gene Therapy Study, DSMB Says

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Share:
  • Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has reviewed the six-month safety data from the first two enrolled patients and 90-day safety data from the next two enrolled patients from Phase 1/2 trial evaluating Uniqure N.V.'s (NASDAQ: QURE) AMT-130 candidate in Huntington's disease.
  • IDSB did not observe safety concerns to prevent further dosing, and the final six patients in the first cohort are now cleared for enrollment. Full enrollment in cohort one is expected to complete by mid-year 2021. The 26-subject trial explores the safety, tolerability, and efficacy signals in patients with early manifest Huntington's disease, a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that leads to motor symptoms including chorea, and behavioral abnormalities, and cognitive decline.
  • The company looks forward to sharing initial biomarker and imaging data by the end of the year.
  • Price Action: QURE shares are trading higher by 9.2% at $39.32 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QURE)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 27-Jan. 2): Data Releases, Regulatory Filings To Move Stocks
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Positive; uniQure Shares Slide
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; 500.com Shares Spike Higher
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Huntington's DiseaseBiotech News Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com