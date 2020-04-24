Why BioSig Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

BioSig Technology (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company's subsidiary VirtalClear submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for a Phase 2 clinical trial of Merimepodib.

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology marketplace.

BioSig Technology shares were trading up 10.51% at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $9.97 and $2.36.

Related Link: Why Aptevo Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today