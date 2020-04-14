Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Penny Stock Surges On In-Licensing Antiviral Drug Platform
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Penny Stock Surges On In-Licensing Antiviral Drug Platform

Shares of nano-cap biotech Aikido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: AIKI), are ripping higher following an announcement concerning worldwide licensing of an antiviral platform.

Aikido said it has exercised the option to license from the University of Maryland Baltimore, the broad-spectrum antiviral platform, which is a broadly acting pan-viral inhibitory compound with efficacy against multiple viral pathogens.

The technology will inhibit replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-COV, MERS-COV, ebola virus and Marburg virus, it added.

The execution of the initial option agreement was announced by Aikido, which was then known as Spherix Pharma, in early March.

"We continue to vet the technology we optioned, but this antiviral drug platform technology we've licensed is broader with more potential applicability, while also coming from the same lead inventors and institution," said Anthony Hayes, CEO of Aikido.

"We will continue to investigate the technology covered by our option and we will be providing additional information about this antiviral platform shortly."

Aikido shares were skyrocketing 200% to $2.01 Tuesday morning but pulled back to trade up about 38% to 93 cents at time of publication.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Urogen FDA Decision, Amarin, J&J Earnings

Gilead Analysts Break Down Remdesivir Data Readout From Compassionate Use

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIKI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: InflaRx Begins Human Testing For COVID-induced Pneumonia, Chembio, Becton Dickinson Launch Coronavirus Tests
18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Contracts Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga