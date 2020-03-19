Market Overview

Why Dyadic's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2020 11:11am   Comments
Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company announced its platform is to be used by the Israeli Research Institution to develop a treatment for the COVID-19.

The company participated in the 32nd annual ROTH conference, which was held virtually.

During the conference, Dyadic management presented coronavirus opportunities and new research partners, its feasibility study with University of Oslo on influenza vaccine and four novel C1 cell lines.

Dyadic is a biotechnology company focused on the patented and proprietary C1 expression system to help bring biologic vaccines and drugs to market faster.

Dyadic's was trading up 35% at $3.47 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $8 and a 52-week low of $2.51.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

