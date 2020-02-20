Brickell Biotech Soars On Publication Of Positive Midstage Data For Hyperhidrosis Drug

Shares of thinly traded nano-cap biotech Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BBI) are skyrocketing on above-average volume Thursday.

What Happened

Colorado-based Brickell, which focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, announced publication in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology positive results from a Phase 2b study of sofpironium bromide in patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Sofpironium bromide is an anticholinergic new molecular entity being investigated for topical treatment of primary axillary, or underarm, hyperhidrosis.

In the Phase 2 dose-finding study, sofpironium bromide gel at 5%, 10% and 15% concentrations produced clinically and statistically significant sustained reductions in sweating and was well tolerated, Brickell said.

The positive results suggest the pivotal Phase 3 studies in the U.S. are warranted.

Why It's Important

More than 15 million or 4.8% of the U.S. population suffer from hyperhidrosis, Brickell said, citing estimates. Axillary hyperhidrosis affects about 65% of patients with hyperhidrosis in the U.S.

"These study results give us the confidence to continue to advance the development of sofpironium bromide," said Deepak Chadha, Chief Research and Development Officer at Brickell.

"The publication of these results are important to the millions of hyperhidrosis sufferers in the U.S. The dermatology community needs new treatment options to effectively manage hyperhidrosis patients and give them the quality of life they seek," said Stacy Smith, a study investigator and a clinical dermatologist.

The company along with its Japanese partner Kaken Pharma conducted a Phase 3 registration trial in Japan.

At last check, Brickell shares were soaring 86.25% to $3.39.