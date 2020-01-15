Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nektar Slumps As FDA Panel Gives Thumbs Down To Opioid Pain Drug; Program Shelved
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 9:07am   Comments
Share:
Nektar Slumps As FDA Panel Gives Thumbs Down To Opioid Pain Drug; Program Shelved

Shares of midcap biopharma Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) are retreating sharply following a negative verdict handed down by FDA staffers for its opioid pain drug.

FDA Panel Flashes The Red Signal

San Francisco-based Nektar said a joint sitting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee, which discussed the NDA for its oxycodegol, earlier codenamed NKTR-181, did not recommend approval.

The company expressed disappointment at the disapproval of the Adcom committees, having created oxycodegol specifically to help the patients as well as physicians address the opioid abuse epidemic.

Nektar said it used well-established efficacy, safety and human abuse potential study designs that had been used for many prior FDA approvals of opioid medications.

Oxycodegol absorption through the central nervous system happens at a much slower rate than opioid drugs that possess abuse potential, the company claimed.

The review period turned out to be a long-drawn process for Nektar, as the company said in July the FDA postponed an originally Adcom meeting as part of a broader delay for all opioid analgesics amid the regulatory body's exploration of a number of scientific and policy issued related to this class of drugs.

Program Discontinued

As a fallout of the adverse panel vote, Nektar has decided to withdraw the NDA and not to make any further investment into the program.

The folding up of the oxycodegol program, according to the company, is expected to save between $75 million and $125 million in 2020.

Incidentally, IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.'s (OTC: IPCIF) NDA for an extended-release oral tablet formulation of oxycodone will be reviewed by the same committees Wednesday.

Nektar's was sliding 12.91% to $24.35 per share.

Posted-In: OpioidsBiotech News FDA Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKTR + IPCIF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nektar Withdraws Opioid Pain Drug NDA, Galapagos Takes Stake In Fibrocor, Integra Lifesciences Lowers Q4 Guidance
34 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio To Buy Hypertension Asset, Stemline Falls On Q4 Pre-Announcement, FDA Panel To Review Nektar's Opioid Drug
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, FDA Panel Reviews Opioid Pain Drugs, I-Mab's IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga