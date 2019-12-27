The Daily Biotech Pulse: Flexion Receives FDA Nod For Zilretta Label Expansion, Astellas Goes Shopping

The following is a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week highs on Dec. 26.)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT)

(NASDAQ: AIMT) Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

(NYSE: AGN) Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC)

(NASDAQ: AGTC) Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE)

(NASDAQ: APRE) Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN)

(NASDAQ: ARVN) Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND)

(NASDAQ: ASND) Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD)

(NASDAQ: BOLD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH)

(NASDAQ: AUPH) Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI)

(NASDAQ: ATXI) Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM)

(NASDAQ: AXSM) Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA)

(NASDAQ: SAVA) Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD)

(NASDAQ: CLSD) Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE

(NASDAQ: CUE Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM)

(NASDAQ: DERM) DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX)

(NASDAQ: DRRX) Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR)

(NASDAQ: EIGR) Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR)

(NASDAQ: ESPR) Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN)

(NASDAQ: XGN) Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO)

(NASDAQ: FBIO) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC)

(NASDAQ: FULC) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT)

(NASDAQ: GBT) Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP)

(NASDAQ: HZNP) IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS)

(NASDAQ: IGMS) Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) (announced resubmission of BLA for sacituzumab govitecan for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer)

(NASDAQ: IMMU) (announced resubmission of BLA for sacituzumab govitecan for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD)

(NASDAQ: IRWD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE)

(NASDAQ: JNCE) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI)

(NASDAQ: KPTI) Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD)

(NASDAQ: KOD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX)

(NASDAQ: MRTX) Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM)

(NASDAQ: MTEM) Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA)

(NASDAQ: MNTA) Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK)

(NASDAQ: MYOK) NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)

(NASDAQ: NEO) NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK)

(NASDAQ: NLNK) Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN)

(NASDAQ: NOVN) Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)

(NASDAQ: ONCY) Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID)

(NASDAQ: OVID) Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST)

(NASDAQ: OYST) Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT)

(NASDAQ: PHAT) Profound Medical Corp (NASDAQ: PROF)

(NASDAQ: PROF) Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH)

(NASDAQ: REPH) SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX)

(NASDAQ: SWTX) Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ: THOR)

(NASDAQ: THOR) TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX)

(NASDAQ: TGTX) XOMA Corp (NASDAQ: XOMA)

(NASDAQ: XOMA) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week lows on Dec. 26.)

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX)

(NASDAQ: AKRX) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO)

(NASDAQ: EKSO) MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV)

(NASDAQ: MNOV) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO)

(NASDAQ: MITO) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR)

(NASDAQ: RTTR) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) (announced negative Phase 2 data for investigational drug to treat non-small cell lung cancer patients with a particular mutation)

(NASDAQ: SPPI) (announced negative Phase 2 data for investigational drug to treat non-small cell lung cancer patients with a particular mutation) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) (announced halting of a mid-phase study of hepatitis B virus therapy due to liver injury)

Stocks In Focus

Flexion's Zilretta Granted Label Expansion For Osteoarthritis Knee Pain

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) said the FDA approved its sNDA for a label expansion for Zilretta in osteoarthritis knee pain.

"ZILRETTA is an invaluable non-opioid option for managing chronic OA knee pain, and it is encouraging to see a new product label that better informs clinical decision making," Dr. John Richmond, a clinician, said in a statement.

Originally, the FDA had set a PDUFA action date of Oct. 14, which was extended by three months.

The stock was trading 24.85% higher at $23.94 in Friday's premarket session.

Astellas Buys Immuno-Oncology Company Xyphos For Up To $665M

Japanese pharma company Astellas Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPMY) announced the acquisition of privately held Xyphos Biosciences, which will give the former access to the latter's proprietary ACCEL tech platform, as well as immuno-oncology talent to help develop new ways to mobilize, target and control immune cells.

"The innovative technology in development at Xyphos fits perfectly in advancing our immuno-oncology strategy to create and deliver value for patients," Astellas CEO Kenji Yasukawa said in a statement.

"Combining this technology with our capabilities in cell therapy that we have been working on so far, we can create next-generation high-function cells and maximize the value of our technology."

With the $120 million paid by Astellas at the time of closing and the potential future development milestone payments, the deal is valued at up to $665 million.

Related Links:

10 Biotech M&A Targets Under The Scanner For 2020

A Perspective On Biopharma's Record M&A Run In 2019