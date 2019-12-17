Market Overview

Regulators Give Roche Green Light For $4.3B Spark Therapeutics Acquisition
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 9:21am   Comments
Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) has received approval from the Federal Trade Commission and Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority to acquire Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE), the companies announced Tuesday. 

The regulatory authorities concluded the deal would not hurt competition in hemophilia A treatment. 

Reuters reports the takeover is estimated at $4.3 billion; Roche has agreed to pay more than twice the U.S. company’s closing price on Feb. 22. As of Tuesday, Roche holds more than 60% of Spark shares.

Roche said it intends to complete the acquisition of Spark Tuesday through a merger of 022019 Merger Subsidiary, Inc.

Once the merger has been completed, Spark will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche, with Spark shares ceasing to trade on the Nasdaq exchange.

Roche Holding shares were trading down 0.1% at $38.57 in Tuesday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.87 and a 52-week low of $25.10.

Spark Therapeutics shares were trading up 0.8% at $114.48 in the premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $114.20 and a 52-week low of $34.53.

Posted-In: gene therapy ReutersBiotech M&A News General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

