The Week Ahead In Biotech: Clinical Readouts In Focus As Earnings Wind Down
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Biotech stocks went about a consolidation move last week, although a few swung wildly in either direction in reaction to some catalytic events.

Aslan (NASDAQ: ASLN) tumbled after its late-stage biliary tract cancer drug candidate flunked a pivotal study. Lipocine Inc's (NASDAQ: LPCN) investigational male sex hormone replacement therapy failed to win FDA nod, with the regulatory body shooting down the application for the third time.

Now, here are the key catalytic events for the unfolding week.

Conferences

  • American Heart Association, or AHA, Scientific Sessions 2019 – Nov. 16-18 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 18th International Conference on Gastroenterology and Digestive Disorders – Nov. 18-19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • 11th International Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Conference – Nov. 18-19 in London
  • Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference – Nov. 19-20, in New York City, New York
  • Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference – Nov. 20-21, in London
  • Society for Neuro-Oncology, or SNO, 2019 Annual Meeting – Nov. 20-24 in Phoenix, Arizona

Clinical Readouts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) is scheduled to present on Tuesday, Phase 1 dose escalation data for PRS-343 in combination with Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY)'s Tecentriq in HER2-positive solid tumor.

AHA Presentations

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ: XON) – Preliminary Phase 1 data for INXN-4001 in heart failure (Sunday)

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) & Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) – detailed Phase 3 data for inclisiran from the ORION-9 study in hypercholesterolemia (Monday)

SNO Presentations

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) – Phase 1/2 data for VBI-1901 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (Friday)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) – Updated Phase 2 data for VAL-083 in unmethylated newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme as well as in unmethylated recurrent glioblastoma multiforme

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) – updated Phase 1 data for ivosidenib and vorasidenib in IDHm low-grade glioma

Earnings

Monday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) (after the close)

Tuesday

Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) (before the market open)
Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) (before the market open)

Thursday

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) (before the market open)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) (after the close)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT)
Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA)

