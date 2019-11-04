Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chinese Regulators Tentatively Approve Novel Alzheimer's Drug — The First Since 2003
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Chinese Regulators Tentatively Approve Novel Alzheimer's Drug — The First Since 2003

Even as high-profile, cash-rich pharma companies struggle with their Alzheimer's programs, a little-known Chinese biotech seems to have made a big breakthrough by obtaining regulatory clearance for its Alzheimer's drug.

First Drug In 16 Years

Shanghai Green Valley Pharma announced Saturday that the National Medical Products Administration, or NMPA, of China has approved the drug Oligomannate for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease and improving cognitive function.

Oligomannate, an oligosaccharide derived from seaweed, was reviewed through the fast track channel. The company said it is the first approved novel drug globally to treat Alzheimer's since 2003.

Green Valley said it will make the drug available in China by the end of 2019.

The approval was granted based on the results of the Phase 3 trial, which demonstrated Oligomannate's ability to improve cognitive function in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in patients as early as week four, with the benefit sustained at each follow-up assessment visit.

"There are only few drugs available to treat Alzheimer's disease, and none can delay or prevent progression of the disease," Professor Xiao Shifu, a leading principal investigator of the Phase 3 trial of Oligomannate, said in a statement. 

"The results of the Phase 3 clinical study showed rapid onset of efficacy of Oligomannate within four weeks, and that patients' cognitive function continued to improve. The treatment was safe during the 36-week clinical trial."

The company now has to submit follow-up data on pharmacology and long-term safety and efficacy to remain in the market.

A Novel Approach

Green Valley said its Oligomannate has a distinctly different mechanism of action from the other Alzheimer's agents that are on the market and in clinical trials.

Most drugs target amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles, which are considered the common underlying causes of the disease.

Oligomannate reconditions dysbiosis of gut microbiota, inhibits the abnormal increase of intestinal flora metabolites, modulates peripheral and central inflammation, reduces amyloid protein deposition and tau hyperphosphorylation and improves cognitive function, according to the company. 

Following the Chinese launch, the company also plans to submit marketing authorization approvals in select countries.

The company said it aims to initiate a multicenter, global Phase 3 study in the U.S., Europe and Asia in early 2020 to support its global regulatory filing.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings Deluge, SITC Conference In The Spotlight

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates

Posted-In: alzheimer'sBiotech News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

Cramer Makes The Case Why Biogen's Stock Could Double In Value
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Adcom Test For Agile; Pfizer, Merck Lead Earnings
WeTrader Competition: Round Three Wrap-up
Biogen Analysts Debate About-Face On Aducanumab: 'Path To Market An Uphill Battle'
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Shopify's COO On The Key Difference Between His Company, Amazon