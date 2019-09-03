Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cidara Rallies On Development Deal For Lead Antifungal Medication
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
Cidara Rallies On Development Deal For Lead Antifungal Medication

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares were advancing by more than 50% Tuesday after the thinly traded, micro-cap biotech announced a development and commercialization deal for its lead medication rezafungin.

The Deal

Cidara said it has entered into a strategic partnership with U.K.-based, privately held Mundipharma, under which it will grant Mundipharma exclusive commercialization rights to rezafungin outside the U.S. and Japan.

In exchange, Cidara stands to receive a $30-million upfront payment and an additional $42 million in near-term funding to finance the global Phase 3 ReSTORE and ReSPECT trials for the treatment and prevention of fungal infections.

Additionally, Cidara is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $568 million, plus double-digit royalties.

Mundipharma is to make a $9-million equity investment in Cidara.

The Product

Rezafungin is a novel, once-weekly echinocandin antifungal being developed for the first-line treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis. It is also being evaluated as a preventive treatment for invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation.

For the latter indications, no new therapies have been approved for over 13 years, Cidara said.

Cidara said it will continue to lead the ongoing global late-stage program with the support of Mundipharma. The company also said it may pursue additional indications or formulations for the investigational compound, along with Mundipharma.

"This is a transformational collaboration for Cidara, and we look forward to working closely with our colleagues at Mundipharma, a highly successful, profitable company with a commercial presence spanning 120 markets worldwide and annual sales exceeding 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion)," Cidara CEO Jeffrey Stein said in a statement. 

Cidara shares were trading higher by 49.11% to $2.50 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cardiology, Analyst Conferences In The Spotlight

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Contracts Markets Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDTX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Napco Security Technologies Drops After Q4 Results; Cidara Therapeutics Shares Jump
32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Cannabis M&A And Financings Nearing $10 Billion YTD, Up 77% YoY