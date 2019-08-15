Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Aug. 14)

GENMAB A/S/S ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) (announced first-half results and raised 2019 guidance)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Aug. 14)

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) (reacted to second-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: ACOR) Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP)

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX)

(NYSE: AMRX) aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) (reacted to second-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: BCYC) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

(NASDAQ: CLLS) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI)(announced $6.5 million common stock offering)

(NASDAQ: EKSO) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC)

(NASDAQ: MDGS) Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO)

(NASDAQ: MRSN) Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR)(reacted to second-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: OBLN) Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)(priced $3.7 million worth of common stock offering)

(NASDAQ: PSTI) Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA)

(NASDAQ: SNOA) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN)

(NASDAQ: TTPH) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA)(lawmakers accused the company of obstructing price-fixing probe)

(NASDAQ: TROV) Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO)

Stocks In Focus

Mallinkckrodt's Hepatorenal Syndrome Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) announced positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 study dubbed CONFIRM that evaluated the efficacy and safety of terlipressin in 300 adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1, or HRS-1. The study met the primary endpoint of verified HRS-1 reversal, including three components: renal function improvement, avoidance of dialysis and short-term survival.

The company said it expects to submit an NDA to the FDA for the indication in early 2020.

The stock was seen rising 8.84% to $5.05 in pre-market trading Thursday.

Deciphera To Offer Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH), which announced positive clinical trial results for its gastrointestinal stromal tumor drug candidate earlier this week, priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10.81 million shares of its common stock at $37 per share, likely raising $40 million in gross proceeds for the company. The offering would close Aug.19.

The stock rose 0.84% to $38.19 in after-hours trading.

Earnings

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) announced quarterly results for the second quarter, which showed a loss of 31 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago loss of 71 cents per share. Cash and cash equivalents fell from $7.8 million at the end of Dec. 2018 to $4.4 million at the end of June 2019. Analysts expected a loss of 49 cents per share.

The stock gained 8.80% to 95 cents in after-hours trading.

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) reported second-quarter revenues of $20.98 million in 2019 compared to no revenues last year, with the revenues stemming from the sale of an exclusive license to commercialize FCX-007 in the U.S.. The company reversed to a profit of $1.12 per share from a loss of 49 cents per share.

The stock rose 8.26% to $1.90 in after-hours trading.

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS)'s second quarter loss narrowed from $1.26 in 2018 to 13 cents in 2019. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.8 million at the end of June 2019.

Analysts expected a loss of 18 cents per share for the quarter.

The company had initiated a review of strategic options earlier this year.

The penny stock jumped 21.77% to 17.9 cents in pre-market trading.

Medical device maker Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)'s second-quarter revenues increased from $8.64 million in 2018 to $9,75 million in 2019. The net loss, however, widened from $1.78 million to $2.35 million.

The stock moved down 7.68% to $19.60 in after-hours trading.

OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) reported a net loss per share of 10 cents for the second quarter of 2019, narrower than the net loss per share of 12 cents for the second quarter of 2018.

The stock plunged 15.31% to $1.77 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Earnings

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) (before the market open)

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) (before the market open)