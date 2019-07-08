ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) announced the results of its latest clinical study were published in the journal Scientific Reports. The study further validates the safety and efficacy of ChromaDex’s proprietary form of NR, Niagen.

Niagen is the patented and only known FDA safety-notified form of a naturally occurring vitamin B3 known as nicotinamide riboside. ChromaDex says its Niagen is the only commercially available nicotinamide riboside which has twice been reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient notification program.

“The results of this large human trial directly support the efficacy and safety of our NAD-boosting consumer product Tru Niagen,” said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried in a statement. “The study also provides key data points for regulatory submissions as we continue our global expansion."

ChromaDex shares closed Friday's session at $4.35.

Related Links:

Karyopharm Spikes Higher After Selinexor Leak

Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific