Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ChromaDex Shares Nicotinamide Riboside Study Results
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2019 9:29am   Comments
Share:
ChromaDex Shares Nicotinamide Riboside Study Results

ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) announced the results of its latest clinical study were published in the journal Scientific Reports. The study further validates the safety and efficacy of ChromaDex’s proprietary form of NR, Niagen.

Niagen is the patented and only known FDA safety-notified form of a naturally occurring vitamin B3 known as nicotinamide riboside. ChromaDex says its Niagen is the only commercially available nicotinamide riboside which has twice been reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient notification program.

“The results of this large human trial directly support the efficacy and safety of our NAD-boosting consumer product Tru Niagen,” said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried in a statement. “The study also provides key data points for regulatory submissions as we continue our global expansion."

ChromaDex shares closed Friday's session at $4.35.

Related Links:

Karyopharm Spikes Higher After Selinexor Leak

Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific

Posted-In: Tru NiagenBiotech News FDA General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDXC)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Positive Results For Skin Breakout Cream