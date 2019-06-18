Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 17)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) reported positive results for a mid-stage study of its investigational candidate for overgrowth syndrome

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) agreed to be bought by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) announced updated data from a registration-enabling study of avapritinib in systemic mastocytosis

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) gave back the rights to cancer drug tislelizumab to Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) confirmed the late-June commercial launch of its recently-approved drug for treating postpartum depression

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) announced plans to explore strategic options, including a potential sale

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) announced restructuring of gene therapy partnership with Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP)

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 17)

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS)

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE)

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA)

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S ADR (NASDAQ: BNTC)

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO)

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS)

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP)

IMMURON LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZ)

MEREO BIOPHARMA/ADR (NASDAQ: MREO)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH)

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF)

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB)

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) announced mixed results for Hepatitis B virus vaccine candidate

Stock In Focus

PhaseBio Reports Positive Mid-Stage Results For Reversal Agent For AstraZeneca's Anticoagulant Drug

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) announced preliminary data from a Phase 2a trial of PB2452 in subjects on dual antiplatelet therapy AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN)'s ticagrelor and low-dose aspiring, which showed a statistically significant reversal of ticagrelor within five minutes of initiation of PB2452 infusion and sustained for over 20 hours.

The trial was the first to include patients aged 50-80, who were the most likely to be treated with ticagrelor and therefore potentially benefit from PB2452.

The company noted that the results were consistent with the Phase 1 trial conducted in healthy young volunteers treated with ticagrelor alone and not aspirin.

The stock rallied 16.5% to $14.30 in after-hours trading.

Eiger's Drug To Treat Low Blood Sugar Post Bariatric Surgery Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) said the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its avexitide for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia, or PBH. Avexitide is a targeted first-in-class GLP-1 antagonist being developed for PBH, which has no approved treatment currently.

The stock gained 9.63% to $11.50 in after-hours trading.

Novo Nordisk Gets FDA Nod For Expanded Indication For Type 2 Diabetes Drug

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) said the FDA has approved an expanded indication for Victoza injection to lower blood sugar along with exercise and diet in children and adolescents aged 10-17 years with type 2 diabetes. Victoza, according to the company, provides children and adolescents with a new treatment option beyond metformin and insulin for the first time in 19 years.

Offerings

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) commenced an underwritten public offering for its common stock, with all the shares earmarked for sale being offered by the company. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for the commercialization of Dialysate Triferic and I.V. Triferic, R&D and general corporate purposes.

The stock slumped 23.58% to $3.37 in after-hours trading.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) commenced an underwritten public offering of $300 million worth of its common shares, All shares are to be offered by the company,

The stock plunged 24.34% to $43.40 in after-hours trading.

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA), which reported positive results for its renal cell carcinoma drug, said after the close it would offer 10 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering,

The stock fell 10.34 percent to $5.20 in after-hours trading.