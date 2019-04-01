Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced Monday that it is adding to its immunomodulatory medicine portfolio with with an acquisition.

What Happened

Novartis said it's acquiring IFM Tre, a subsidiary of IFM Therapeutics LLC that's focused on developing anti-inflammatory medicines targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome.

IFM Tre said the total value of the deal is $1.575 billion, with $310 million in upfront payments and eligibility for as much as $1.265 billion in milestone payments.

Why It's Important

The acquisition gives Novartis full rights to IFM Tre's portfolio of NLRP3 inhibitors. The NLRP3 is the nucleotide-binding domain, leucine-rich repeat-containing receptor pyrin domain containing 3) pathway.

It plays a "critical role in the body's innate immune system" and serves as a warning sensor for pathogens and signals of tissue damage and metabolic disorders, according to Novartis.

Preclinical studies have shown that IFM Tre's molecules can selectively suppress inflammation caused by the NLRP3 inflammasome while allowing the rest of the immune system to continue normal operations, the pharmaceutical company said.

What’s Next

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and has been approved by IFM's board and stockholders, IFM said. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter.

Novartis shares were down 0.48 percent at $95.68 near the end of Monday's session.

