Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Approves Novartis Drug To Treat More Severe Form Of Multiple Sclerosis
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2019 9:15am   Comments
Share:
FDA Approves Novartis Drug To Treat More Severe Form Of Multiple Sclerosis

Culminating a month that saw mostly favorable FDA verdicts, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced regulatory approval for its multiple sclerosis drug.

What Happened

Swiss pharma giant Novartis announced Tuesday evening the FDA greenlighted its oral drug to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, inflammatory, autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that disrupts communications between the brain and other parts of the body.

The drug is likely to be priced at $88,000 per year, Reuters reported, citing Novartis' Head of Pharmaceuticals Paul Hudson.

Mayzent is reportedly a synthetic derivative of Novartis' best-selling relapsing multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya.

Why It's Important

Novartis said Mayzent is the first and only treatment approved for patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) in over 15 years.

With data suggesting that up to 80 percent of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), developing SPMS, Mayzent is an effective treatment for RRMS patients in transition and those with active SPMS, who have transitioned.

Novartis also said patients may not require a first dose observation unless they have certain pre-existing cardiac conditions.

What's Next

Novartis expects to make available Mayzent in the U.S. in about one week. The company also said regulatory filings for Mayzent is currently underway with authorities outside the U.S., with a decision by the European Union expected in late 2019.

The stock traded around $94.94 per share Wednesday morning.

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, Jazz Positive Late-Stage Data For Sleep Disorder Drug, Genfit IPO

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings And IPOs

Posted-In: gilenya Mayzent multiple sclerosisNews Health Care FDA Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, Jazz Positive Late-Stage Data For Sleep Disorder Drug, Genfit IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Japanese Cheer For AbbVie, Myokardia Offering, CytomX CFO Departs
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings And IPOs
Analysts Digest Biogen's Alzheimer's Disappointment: 'There Isn't Much To Be Excited About'
Conatus Shares Fall By More Than 50% After Midstage Study Shows NASH Candidate Lagged Placebo
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immutep Gets US Patent, Conatus NASH Disappointment, Eisai Moves On After Aducanumab Setback
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest news service for the smartest traders
$147 Free 14 day Trial
Get Email Alerts on NVS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Centene Buys Health Insurer Rival WellCare In $15B Deal