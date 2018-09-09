After recording stellar gains of 4.3 percent in the week ended Aug. 31 to close the month in the green, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB) saw a moderation in momentum in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 7. Some mixed clinical trial results and profit-taking are apparently weighing on the sector.

The following are catalytic events in the coming week for biotech investors to watch.

Conferences

4th International Conference on Hypertension & Healthcare: Sept. 10-11 in Zurich, Switzerland

33rd International Conference on Dental Medicine and Surgery: Sept. 10-11 in Singapore City, Singapore

5th World Summit on Trauma and Reconstructive Surgery: Sept. 10-11 in Singapore City

47th World Congress on Microbiology: Sept. 10-11 in London

24th European Pediatrics Conference: Sept. 10-11 in Copenhagen, Denmark

World Cardiology and Cardiologist Meeting: Sept. 11-12 in Stockholm, Sweden

European Conference on Optometry and Vision Science: Sept. 11-12 in Stockholm

Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Sept. 12-14 at the Grand Hyatt New York

27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology, or EADV, Congress: Sept. 12-16 in Paris, France

11th Annual Congress on Immunology & Immuno-technology: Sept. 13-14 in Zurich Hilton Airport Hotel, Zurich

14th Euro Obesity and Endocrinology Congress: Sept. 13-14 in London

6th International Conference on Brain Disorders and Therapeutics: Sept. 13-15 in Copenhagen

3rd International Conference on Neuro-Oncology and Brain Tumor: Sept. 14-15 in Singapore City

29th International Conference on Psychiatry & Mental Health: Sept. 14-15 in Singapore City

Clinical Trial Results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is due to present Phase 2 data for its ruxolitinib for treating atopic dermatitis between Sept. 12 and 16 at the 27th EADV Congress in Paris. The stock has been trending upward recently.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA), which went public in June, will present Phase 1a data on its atopic dermatitis treatment KPL-716 Sept. 15 at the 27th EADV Congress in Paris.

Q3 Release Schedule • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) is scheduled to release Phase 2 data for its OMS721 for treating IgA nephropathy. • ZEALAND PHARMA/S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL) will release Phase 3 data for its dasiglucagon to treat severe hypoglycemia in diabetes. • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) is due to release Phase 1 data for its melanoma treatment combination GR-MD-02 and Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda. • GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) are set to release Phase 3 data for their rheumatoid arthritis candidate filgotinib, which is being evaluated in the FINCH 2 study. Galapagos is also due to release Phase 2 data for its combo treatment GLPG 2451+2222+2737 for treating cystic fibrosis. • Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) will release Phase 2 data for its concizumab, which is being evaluated as a treatment option for hemophilia A. The company is also set to release the Phase 3 extension data for its adult growth hormone deficiency treatment candidate somapacitan. • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is likely to release Phase 1b data for its ovarian cancer treatment candidate GEN-1. • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will release primary analysis of Phase 2 data for its Imetelstat for treating myelofibrosis. • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) is scheduled to release Phase 1 data for its inflammatory bowel disease candidate PL-8177. • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) and Johnson & Johnson are scheduled to release data from the Phase 2 IMbark study for Imetelstat to treat myelofibrosis. • Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) is due to release Phase 3 data for its Vascepa to treat high triglycerides with mixed dyslipidemia. • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) will release top-line Phase 3 data for its 1404, which helps visualize prostate cancer by treating prostate-specific membrane antigen. • AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) is due to release Phase 2a data for its ANB020 that is being evaluated for severe adult eosinophilic asthma. • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is scheduled to release updated Phase 1/2 data for its Pompe disease treatment candidate ATB200. • argenx SE – ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) will release Phase 2 data for its immune thrombocytopenia treatment ARGX-113. • CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) is due to release interim Phase 2 data for Pacritinib, its pipeline candidate for myelofibrosis.

Earnings

Monday

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: AGTC) (after the market close) Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) (after the market close)

Wednesday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open)

IPO

Principia Biopharma, an immuno-oncology company, is set to offer 4.69 million shares in an IPO at a per-share price estimated between $15 and $17. The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PRNB.

