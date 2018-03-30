Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Biotech: PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And Conferences
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2018 9:46am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Biotech: PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And Conferences
Related IBB
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
Bank Loan Data Suggests The Top Is In (Seeking Alpha)
Related MRK
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
Checking In On The Healthcare Sector Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Season
Tech, FANG Stocks Pressured Again As Amazon Gaps Below Key Support Level (Investor's Business Daily)

Biotech stocks continued to be in the red this week, with the losses worse than what the broader market suffered.

Here's a list of key events associated with biotech stocks one needs to focus on, in the upcoming week.

PDUFA Dates

Tuesday, April 3

The FDA is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Supplemental Biologic License Application, or sBLA for a new indication - relapsed primary mediastinal large B-cell Lymphoma - for its immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.

The PDUFA action date for Theratechnologies Inc. (OTC: THERF)'s BLA for its multi-drug resistant HIV-infection treatment candidate Ibalizumab is due on April 3.

Friday, April 6

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) awaits FDA verdict on its sNDA for its Rucaparib, which is being tested as a maintenance treatment in patients with recurrent epithelial, ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who are platinum sensitive, and in a complete, or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

The FDA will also announce its decision concerning Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX)'s sNDA for Exparel, seeking an expansion in label to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia.

Clinical Trial Results

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) is scheduled to present the abstract of 52-week results from the Phase 3 study of its AIN457 (Cosentyx) at the Panamerican League of Associations for Rheumatology Congress scheduled between April 7 and 10.

A Few With an April Schedule With No Set Date

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) - Phase 2 data from the second cohort of the trial evaluating Fostamatinib for IgA nephropathy

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) – Phase 3 data from the Part A study of Azeliragon to treat mild Alzheimer's.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) – Futility analysis based on a Phase 3 trial – dubbed FORWARD I - of Mirvetuximab for treating ovarian cancer and relapsed endometrial cancer.

Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EDGE) – Interim Phase 3data analysis for EG-1962, the company's treatment candidate for improving patient outcome following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) - The company with focus on neuroscience and immuno-oncology, priced its 5.45 million share offering at $11 on March 8.

Conferences

  • Sixth Biennial Schizophrenia International Research Society Conference – April 4-8 in Florence, Italy
  • Anxiety And Depression Association of America 38th Annual Conference, or ADAA 2018 – April 5-8 at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC
  • Panamerican League of Associations for Rheumatology Congress – April 7-11 at Hotel Hilton, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Related Links:

'Uniquely Positioned' Catalent Notches KeyBanc Upgrade

Gocovri Stabilizes Adamas Stock, Secures Another Buy Rating

Posted-In: Biotech News Previews FDA Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLVS + BTAI)

For Now, Traders Endorse Biotech Rally
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Mallinckrodt Shares Climb After Strong Q4 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Dillard's Shares Gain On Earnings Beat
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.