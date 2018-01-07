Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) reportedly plays a part in a “60 Minutes” segment on CTE in combat veterans that’s airing Sunday.

The story says combat veterans exposed to bomb blasts are being diagnosed with CTE much like NFL players with a history of concussions.

Aethlon shares traded up as much as 35 percent in Friday trading. The stock closed Friday at $1.56.

Seeking Alpha reports that Aethlon is the majority owner of Exosome Sciences, which has found a biomarker, TauSome, that could be used to detect CTE in sufferers who are still living.

CTE, which a study found in 110 of the 111 brains of former NFL players, is diagnosed in 65 percent of combat veterans who were studied, according to CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

