Elon Musk Subpoenaed In US Virgin Islands' Jeffrey Epstein-Related Case Against JPMorgan

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) subpoenaed Elon Musk, looking for documents related to the government’s case against JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM according to court filings released Monday. According to the filing, the Virgin Islands government had been trying to serve Musk with a subpoena since April because financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have tried to refer Musk as a client to JPMorgan.

The Virgin Islands government accused JPMorgan of enabling and benefiting from Epstein’s notorious sex-trafficking ring, which he operated on a small island in the Virgin Islands called Little St. James, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The government served Musk with a subpoena, which requires him to turn over or present evidence, because of Musk’s potential involvement with JPMorgan. According to Reuters, the USVI is also asking Musk to provide any evidence of fees he paid to Epstein or JPMorgan.

JPMorgan officials have denied the government’s claims that the bank benefitted or enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. The nature of Epstein’s relationship with JPMorgan is not exactly clear, but more information is likely to come out as the court proceedings continue.

According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, the bank’s relationship with the late Epstein go deeper than what many people in the industry believed.

Musk has denied involvement with Epstein in the past, despite being pictured with Epstein’s partner-in-crime Ghisaline Maxwell. Musk has said that Maxwell “photobombed” him at a Vanity Fair event, and the two did not know each other.

Photo: Shutterstock