Taylor Swift Didn't Fix $1,000 Tickets, But Zach Bryan's 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' May Change Minds

Want Morgan Wallen tickets? Try $1,000 for floor seats, or more than $300 to just get in the door. Months removed from Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster showdown, ticket prices remain stubbornly high. So much so, that Zach Bryan's latest live album is called "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster."

What's happening here?

Ticketmaster was brought into the national spotlight following Swift’s “Eras Tour” ticket release, in which millions of tickets sold out rapidly, leaving many fans empty-handed. Scalpers quickly listed Swift tickets on other marketplaces, like StubHub, for a huge markup.

Some Swift fans even brought a lawsuit against Live Nation. Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV the parent company of Ticketmaster, answered questions regarding the Swift ticket sale from members of Congress after many accused the concert-venue conglomerate of being a monopoly.

Also Read: Did AOC Prompt A Justice Department Investigation Over A Taylor Swift Concert?

Wallen released his new 33-song album, “One Thing At A Time,” which could create more buzz and cause ticket prices to move even higher. Depending on what happens with Wallen’s concert ticket prices, more fans could grow to dislike Ticketmaster.

Either way, it’s not great publicity for Ticketmaster and Live Nation when some of the actual artists themselves, like Swift and Bryan, are showing their disdain for the company, joined by fans who are left paying high ticket prices.

Back in December 2022, Bryan tweeted that he met young fans who had to pay upwards of $400 just to get into his concert. The popular country artist said that he is “done with it” and created a new avenue for fans to buy tickets to his shows directly from Bryan instead of going through Ticketmaster.

Now Read: Benzinga Buzz: McConaughey's Millions, DeSantis Vs. Disney, Pokémon, Star Wars & More

Photo: Shutterstock