Twitter Announces Its Next Experiment: Podcasts

Twitter Inc TWTR announced Thursday that it is launching a podcast feature on its website and app. Users will be able to listen to their favorite podcasts on the Twitter app.
The company has experimented with a product ideas in recent years with mixed results.
Fleets, an Instagram story-like feature, was rolled out and rescinded in less than a year. Twitter Spaces, a live audio feature similar to the Clubhouse app, debuted about a year-and-a-half ago and is still active today.
Twitter’s podcast announcement will build off of its existing Twitter Spaces interface. The company has already invested in and designed audio-sharing capabilities.
Twitter will most likely pursue some sort of advertising/revenue model to monetize the podcast feature on its site. The company historically has struggled to make money, despite a strong user base.
Twitter’s stock was quiet on the news, trading down less than 1% Thursday afternoon.
Spotify Technology SPOT stock was trading higher by about 2% at the time of writing.
