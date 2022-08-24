WATCH: Self-Driving Tesla Slams Itself Into Guardrail, Car Totaled

For Tesla Inc TSLA bulls, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the company. But most of these bull cases include some sort of full automation: self-driving cars that will open up a whole new market for Tesla, such as self-driving taxis and a subscription model for the software.

People who have been following Tesla for a long time know it’s not as simple as CEO Elon Musk may make it sound. In fact, Musk originally predicted that Tesla would have full self-driving capabilities in 2018.

Musk again doubled down on the claims in 2019, according to Business Insider.

"This year ... the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up, take you all the way to your destination without an intervention," Musk said in 2019. "I would say that I am certain of that. That is not a question mark."

While the self-driving beta is available on Tesla cars already, the company charges around $200 a month to use the service. And users are warned that the software is still in beta and may have problems.

Reddit user u/gamecollectorJ posted a video on Reddit of his Tesla Model S crashing into a guard rail on a highway.

“I have had the new beta full self driving for a few months,” the user said. “This happened last week. I think the car sees the truck switching lanes and thinks that it is going to hit it, so it swerves into the grass.”

