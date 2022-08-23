Why Haven't Any Tesla Executives Bought Their Own Company's Stock This Year?

There’s an old saying in Tennessee, “there are a million reasons to sell and only one reason to buy.” Like most adages, there’s some truth and some hyperbole in the saying. There are a lot of reasons to sell.
For example, maybe you decide to diversify your investments and buy some real estate. Or maybe you agree to buy a multibillion-dollar tech company above its asking price and then frantically try and get out of the deal. Lots of different reasons.
But, for the most part, there is only one real reason to buy the stock of a company; because you believe in the company and think the stock is going to go up. So, that raises the question, why have zero Tesla Inc TSLA executives bought even a single share of the company in the last year?
In fact, none of the company executives have bought any Tesla stock in the last two years. According to Benzinga’s insider trading page (fact-checked through other sources as well), the last stock purchase by a Tesla insider was filed on April 5, 2021, a buy from Director Antonio Gracias in the amount of about $42,000. But, the actual trade date was sometime between August and November 2020.
Also Read: Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
That might sound like a huge trade for you or me, but in relation to other Tesla insider trades, it is a very small transaction. Now, there have been some bullish trades by Tesla insiders, but no outright stock buys. Some executives, even CEO Elon Musk, have traded options, potentially betting that the stock is not going to drop by a certain amount through selling calls.
But, betting that the stock is not going to drop by a certain percentage is a lot different from betting that the stock will go up. While there may be no specific reasons behind it, zero stock buys from insiders in the last two years from Tesla is not something investors should love to see.
Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Owners Club Belgium on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.