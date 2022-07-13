'Drop To Your Knees And Beg' Donald Trump Goes After Elon Musk On Truth Social

New Enemy: Former President Donald Trump is known for going after people on social media. On Tuesday night he picked a new target in Elon Musk.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA recently said that it was not true that he voted for Trump in the presidential election.

Trump posted a photo of him and Musk on his social media app, Truth Social, with a caption calling out the Tesla CEO. The former president said Musk would have dropped down to his knees and begged had Trump asked him to.

Trump also took aim at Tesla cars, saying they don’t drive far enough and that they cause crashes. Trump also called out SpaceX, saying Musk’s rockets go nowhere.

The feud between two of the most polarizing figures has escalated in the past few days, with Trump earlier calling Musk a “bullshit artist.” Musk said it was time for Trump to “sail into the sunset.”

Oh, man, we're really going to do this. What happens the two most volatile social media accounts collide? pic.twitter.com/PK381Uab0H — Ashlee Vance (@ashleevance) July 12, 2022

