Watch: Tesla Engulfed In Flames, Driver Escapes Through Window In Time

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 12:44 PM | 2 min read

Vehicles catching on fire is not a new phenomenon. Firefighters do say that fires from electric vehicles are much harder to put out than those of cars with internal combustion engines. 

What Happened: On Saturday, a Twitter user posted a video of a Tesla Inc TSLA engulfed in flames. In the video, you can hear him talking to the driver of the Tesla, who kicked through his window to escape. 

“The car just shut down,” the driver said. “It just said error, error, error. Then the battery started smoking … my car just got set on fire. I kicked through the window … the power didn’t work, the door didn’t open, the windows wouldn’t go down. I had to get the F— out of this car.” 

Must Watch: 

Twitter User @SonsofVancouver posted the video on Twitter Inc TWTR on Saturday and a full video on YouTube.

“The time on scene is more concerning than even the amount of water,” Woodlands Township Fire Department Chief Palmer Buck told NBC News. “The fact that I might have a unit tied up for multiple hours while it cools down."

Photo: Screenshot of Tesla on fire from video on Twitter 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

