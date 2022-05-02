QQQ
10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 2, 2022 6:17 PM | 1 min read

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.

With the new measure accounted for, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) expects national averages of $3.84 per gallon over the summer season amid higher crude prices and increased demand due to economic activity.

According to the AAA, the national average on Monday is $4.19, up $2.94 from the average in the same period last year.

Here is a list of the states hit the hardest by the higher gas prices.

 

State Gas Price Averages as of May 2, 2022
State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel    
California $5.74 $5.93 $6.08 $6.43    
Hawaii $5.25 $5.47 $5.71 $5.70    
Nevada $5.08 $5.31 $5.52 $5.39    
Washington $4.71 $4.90 $5.10 $5.57    
Oregon $4.68 $4.87 $5.06 $5.44    
Alaska $4.66 $4.83 $5.04 $5.16    
Arizona $4.56 $4.84 $5.10 $5.38    
Washington D.C $4.51 $4.98 $5.10 $5.45    
Utah $4.47 $4.68 $4.88 $5.16    
Idaho $4.44 $4.63 $4.83 $5.23    

See Also: 3 Ways Rising Gas Prices Are Impacting The Auto Industry

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

