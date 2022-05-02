10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
With the new measure accounted for, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) expects national averages of $3.84 per gallon over the summer season amid higher crude prices and increased demand due to economic activity.
According to the AAA, the national average on Monday is $4.19, up $2.94 from the average in the same period last year.
Here is a list of the states hit the hardest by the higher gas prices.
|State
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|California
|$5.74
|$5.93
|$6.08
|$6.43
|Hawaii
|$5.25
|$5.47
|$5.71
|$5.70
|Nevada
|$5.08
|$5.31
|$5.52
|$5.39
|Washington
|$4.71
|$4.90
|$5.10
|$5.57
|Oregon
|$4.68
|$4.87
|$5.06
|$5.44
|Alaska
|$4.66
|$4.83
|$5.04
|$5.16
|Arizona
|$4.56
|$4.84
|$5.10
|$5.38
|Washington D.C
|$4.51
|$4.98
|$5.10
|$5.45
|Utah
|$4.47
|$4.68
|$4.88
|$5.16
|Idaho
|$4.44
|$4.63
|$4.83
|$5.23
