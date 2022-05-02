10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.

With the new measure accounted for, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) expects national averages of $3.84 per gallon over the summer season amid higher crude prices and increased demand due to economic activity.

According to the AAA, the national average on Monday is $4.19, up $2.94 from the average in the same period last year.

Here is a list of the states hit the hardest by the higher gas prices.

State Gas Price Averages as of May 2, 2022 State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California $5.74 $5.93 $6.08 $6.43 Hawaii $5.25 $5.47 $5.71 $5.70 Nevada $5.08 $5.31 $5.52 $5.39 Washington $4.71 $4.90 $5.10 $5.57 Oregon $4.68 $4.87 $5.06 $5.44 Alaska $4.66 $4.83 $5.04 $5.16 Arizona $4.56 $4.84 $5.10 $5.38 Washington D.C $4.51 $4.98 $5.10 $5.45 Utah $4.47 $4.68 $4.88 $5.16 Idaho $4.44 $4.63 $4.83 $5.23

