DealMaker is a Toronto-based, e-commerce style digital platform that allows companies to raise capital online. Benzinga's Zunaid Suleman sat down with Dealmaker co-founder and CEO Rebecca Kacaba at the Robinhood Markets HOOD HOOD Summit 2024 Friday to discuss what makes the crowdfunding platform unique.

Digital Landscape: "Really savvy CEOs today know that their business is online. Regardless of what you do, it's a digital world," Kacaba said.

She described the team at DealMaker as "tech geeks" who are focused on reliable, streamlined technology that is efficient and works well. The CEO said the companies listed on DealMaker reflect Nasdaq-listed names, including technology-focused companies, robotics and real estate companies with some consumer-facing brands as well.

DealMaker boasts the lowest failed payment rate among its competitors, which the CEO attributed to the company's standard of rigorous diligence, which includes background checks on each company raising capital as well as on the individual investors.

Kacaba said DealMaker keeps potential investors focused on each company's value proposition without distractions of the "next best thing." She revealed single investments on the platform have reached as high as $250,000 with the average single investment coming in at about $3,600. DealMaker's CEO also highlighted the platform's e-commerce format, which makes it easy and convenient for individuals to invest in companies before they go public.

"Time kills all deals," Kacaba said.

