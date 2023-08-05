J.P Morgan To Launch AI Program To Boost AI Fintech Innovation In Partnership With TIFIN

In a significant move for the fintech sector, TIFIN, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for wealth, and J.P. Morgan JPM have announced the launch of TIFIN.AI. This new venture aims to accelerate the development of AI-powered fintech companies, building on the success of TIFIN Studios, which created five profitable companies between 2018 and 2021.

A New Era in Fintech Innovation

TIFIN.AI represents a new era of fintech innovation in wealth management, offering AI capabilities across various use cases, including client portfolio insights for advisors, alternative investing, wealth management in the workplace and insurance. The initiative is set to streamline the innovation process, leveraging insights from the previous cohort to create a template for repeatable innovation, thus reducing time-to-market for future ventures.

The Power of Collaboration

This collaboration between TIFIN and J.P. Morgan underscores a shared commitment to innovation and a belief in the transformative potential of AI in reshaping the financial services landscape. "We are delighted to see this next iteration of TIFIN Studios as an energizing step forward in the creation of cutting-edge financial technology," said Ted Dimig, global head of wealth management advisory solutions at J.P. Morgan.

AI at the Heart of Wealth and Asset Management

TIFIN.AI is a testament to the shared vision of TIFIN and J.P. Morgan that AI will become an integral part of every wealth and asset management interaction. By harnessing the power of AI, professionals and individuals can access valuable insights and recommendations, enabling them to make informed financial decisions.

