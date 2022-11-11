10 Maryland Fintechs Aiming To Make Your Financial Life Easier

If you’re into fintech, you’ll want to join the more than 1,000 attendees expected at this year’s Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards. Make critical connections with successful fintech leaders, and meet more fintech business leaders in one day than you would in a year. It’s all in one place at Fintech Deal Day.

When you think of fintech, naturally you think of states like New York and California. Maryland, with its capital city of Baltimore and close proximity to Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, has its share of up-and-coming fintech companies as well.

Here are 10 great fintech companies to watch in Maryland.

Nayax

Nayax is a global fintech company providing merchant financial services. With U.S. corporate headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Nayax provides a holistic payment and management platform to retailers.

Ovamba Solutions

Founded in 2013 by Viola Llewellyn and Marvin Cole and based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Ovamba Solutions innovates technologies to help SMEs in Africa and other emerging markets to grow by providing them with short-term capital.

Solvent Financial Services

Solvent Financial Services offers both merchant and banking services to companies involved in a relatively new industry: the cannabis business. Solvent makes sure customers know and follow all the regulations of the industry. Founded in 2019, Solvent is based in Annapolis, Maryland.

Door Ventures

Founded in 2016 and located in Sparks Glencoe, Maryland, Door Ventures specializes in fund selection, technology and wealth management. Door Ventures brings together experienced professionals in fintech to help transform the laborious due diligence process.

Chorus One

Chorus One operates validating nodes and staking services for proof-of-stake blockchain networks. Chorus One products enable token holders to earn interest on their crypto assets, meanwhile shaping the evolution of decentralized networks. Chorus One is based in Rockville, Maryland.

ProShares

Founded in 1997 by Louis Mayberg and Michael Sapir, ProShares is an issuer of exchange-traded funds, including inverse exchange-traded funds and similar products. ProShares is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

LinkGear Foundation

LinkGear Foundation, founded in 2017 and based in Rockville, Maryland, is a blockchain platform that supports various technical applications. LinkGear Foundation prides itself on making blockchain technology available to everyone.

Quantrax

Quantrax provides receivable management products in the form of both on-premise and cloud solutions. Its RMEx Suite collection helps increase revenues and lower operating costs. Quantrax is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Pocket Plan

Pocket Plan offers a financial model that provides custom financial planning in just minutes. Plans can be accessed via your bank, insurance or investment accounts. Pocket Plan is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Diliver

Located in Annapolis, Maryland, Diliver is a fintech M&A software company that specializes in due diligence solutions. The company's data-driven applications help reduce the risk of M&A transactions. Diliver was founded in 2013.

Photo via Shutterstock.