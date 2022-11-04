5 New Jersey Fintechs Aiming To Make Your Financial Life Easier

While San Francisco and New York City may be the fintech capitals of America, New Jersey is quickly on the rise. According to the website Billtrust.com, many fintech companies are making the exodus from the Big Apple to the Garden State.

Via the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the state has been luring companies like Credibility Capital from the more expensive New York City to cities like Newark and Jersey City.

Just across the Hudson River, come join the more than 1,000 attendees expected on-site at the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards. The event will be held at the largest waterfront events venue in Manhattan, Pier Sixty.

Speakers include Pritham Pattamatta, VP and business lead for personal loans at SOFi; Catherine Clay, executive vice president and global head of data and access solutions at Cboe Global Markets; and Karan Sood, CEO of Cboe Vest.

Fintech Deal Day starts at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022.

Here are five fintech companies to watch in New Jersey.

BlockFi

BlockFi is a secured non-bank lender that provides crypto-backed assets to owners of cryptocurrency. Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, BlockFi is a personalized approach to crypto wealth. BlockFi trading offers a low-cost alternative to the buying and selling of more than 40 crypto assets including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

CrossTower

Founded in 2019, CrossTower is a Crypto, Web 3.0 and NTF marketplace. With headquarters in Jersey City, the company provides NTF and financial products globally, including the United States, India and Bermuda. CrossTower is an exchange operator that makes digital currencies like crypto accessible to retail customers. The company offers no-fee and commission-free cryptocurrency trading to its customers.

EZOPS

EZOPS is a leading AI data control and automation platform designed specifically for financial institutions. Located in New Brunswick, New Jersey, EZOPS is a global company with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. EZOPS offers the functionality customers need to manage the four pillars of operational data control: remediation, reporting, research and reconciliation. All EZOPS functionality is powered by the AI processes known as Machine Learning and Smart Workflow Management.

Rosca Finance

Operating out of Princeton, New Jersey, Rosca Finance is a one-of-a-kind company. Rosca provides the only product on the market allowing customers to build their credit not by spending money, but by saving it. The company has built a system whereby it allows customers to save money more efficiently. Customers have the ability not only to resolve their short-term cash needs, but to be rewarded for doing it — financially — by planning ahead.

Bloqcube

Bloqcube provides an integrated trial management and financial system that optimizes intermediaries, automates processes and integrates siloed solutions. Based out of Piscataway, New Jersey, the company specializes in supplying pharmaceutical value chains for its valued customers. Bloqcube is headed by CEO & Founder Rama K. Rao.

