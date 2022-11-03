These 5 New York Fintechs Aim To Make Your Financial Life Easier

Fintech is the coming together of finance and technology. It is the application of technological advancements to expedite the use and transfer of financial services like traditional tender and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Fintech services and applications are everywhere these days. Whether you’re conducting business, or just using them for pleasure, fintech applications are in use billions of times every day all over the world.

Whether you’re looking to send money to a friend using fintech apps like Venmo and Zelle, or you’re needing to conduct business transactions through fintech applications like Paypal and Apple Pay, chances are you’re using some sort of fintech service just about every day.

New York is more than just New York City, and fintech is exploding all over the state.

In the meantime, here are 5 great fintech companies to watch in New York state.

cfoSOLUTIONSPlus

cfoSOLUTIONSPlus provides fintech solutions to both small and medium-sized companies in need of CFO resources. Located in Buffalo, New York state’s second-largest city, cfoSOLUTIONSPlus serves as your CFO but offers so much more, everything from business start-up assistance to financial solutions. As it states on the cfoSOLUTIONSPlus website: “Allow yourself to focus on the day-to-day duties your business demands, and leave the detailed financials to us.”

Xtiva Financial Systems

Located in Rockville Centre, just south of Hempstead, Long Island, Xtiva Financial Services has a singular focus: helping financial firms’ sales teams outperform themselves every day.

The company focuses on improving sales force teams because that’s where the money is. Xtiva provides AI/sales-enabled tools to help sales teams develop to their full potential.

Global Fund Exchange Group

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Oyster Bay, Long Island, the Global Fund Exchange Group (GFE) builds creative investment platforms for their customers that include private equities and real estate, as well as FX and cryptocurrencies. Under the tutelage of Anric Blatt and Lauralouise Blatt, GFE forges lasting relationships with the top leaders in all industries.

Captira Analytical

If you’re a business owner and you’re tired of paying the high cost of debt collectors, Captira Analytical is the company for you. Headquartered in New York’s capital, Albany, Captira Analytical provides debt collection software to small- and medium-sized businesses.

Five Star Bank

Headquartered in Warsaw, New York, Five Star Bank has been in the banking business for more than 200 years. With 45 branches in Western and Central New York State, the company offers a wide array of financial services including fintech. Digital banking with Five Star means making transactions anywhere, anytime.