Here Are The 3 Steps To 'Reinventing You' According To Celebrity Interviewer Tom Ward

If there is a big takeaway from Benzinga’s recent chat with writer and celebrity interviewer Tom Ward, it's that most people won’t have “everything figured out when they are 18 years old.”

That’s why Ward is obsessed with the lifestyle strategy of Kaizen, or continuous improvement.

“Most people aren’t like LeBron James in that they know, at 12 years old, what they’re going to do for a living. Most people are like me. We take the next best job that’s in front of us.”

“If you’re not proactive,” however, life could flash in front of your eyes. So, here are some tips from a man who just spent the last half-decade becoming a well-respected interviewer.

Step One: Identify Blindspots

The ‘5 to 9’ trend, wrapped up in the culture of hustle and entrepreneurship, is spreading like fire online, and may leave some feeling out of place for not having their lives figured out.

Ward’s reaction is that life is about balance and, if you’re unsure of what to direct your efforts to, start with what you’re good at.

“If you don’t know what you’re good at, create a survey on SurveyMonkey and send it to your family, friends, and coworkers. Ask them questions about what other careers they think you would be successful in.”

An alternative is to interview leaders in your community. Find them on LinkedIn or Yelp, and ask questions about their motivations, tips for success, and important considerations.

“Don’t go straight to the top when networking with someone in a company,” Ward added on advice once given to him by Michael Gruen, who Benzinga interviewed last year.

“If you’re interested in working in the NBA, for example, do not go straight to the owner. Go to the conditioning coach or the director of ticket sales. No one is talking to them, and they will be happy to answer questions about their industry.”

Step Two: Build A Brand

Dorie Clark, the author of “Reinventing You: Define Your Brand, Imagine Your Future,” taught Ward the two things he needed to reinvent himself.

The first involved connecting with industry experts and asking them about what they like about their job, tips for starting out, and important considerations. The second step is to write, and that’s how Ward built the pillars for a brand focused on uplifting and sharing success stories.

“When breaking into an industry, writing is a great way to show the world you are knowledgeable about a subject,” Ward said. “I started writing about my interests and, ultimately, social media and marketing through Forbes.”

“One thing led to another, and I ended up at Jake Paul’s home talking business,” he added.

That was a transformative experience for Ward, he said, which opened the door to chats with Kate Hudson, Emma Chamberlain, Griffin Johnson, Josh Richards, Paris Hilton, Charli D’Amelio, and David Dobrik among many other influencers and creatives.

Step Three: Create Support Systems

When it comes to betting on yourself, Ward has a few considerations.

The first is concerned with passion and purpose; the former is about emotion, whereas the latter is about reason.

In Ward’s case, his passion stems from the fulfillment of learning. His purpose is to increase awareness and inspire others. Combined, that drives him to “work long hours for longer.”

Second, surround yourself with those that bolster your beliefs.

That could be attending Toastmasters to improve your communication skills or “having a supportive wife and kids which is, arguably, the most important.”

Third, have a vision to anchor to and a way for measuring progress.

"Start with small goals, milestones and targets,” Ward added. For example, a small goal could be to “interview one person in the industry that you’re interested in, in the next month. Or, to set up a blog about what you’re passionate about in the next six weeks.”

A Final Note: ‘Something Out Of Nothing’

If you’re “interested in the underdog stories,” like Ward is, and learning how “people who dropped out of school built $100 million empires,” check out The Tom Ward Show for new interviews every Tuesday morning.