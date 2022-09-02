- Credit Suisse Group AG CS is planning to cut around 5,000 jobs as part of a cost reduction drive, Reuters reported citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
- The source said that the discussion about job cuts is ongoing. Swiss newspaper Blick earlier reported layoffs of over 3,000.
- Credit Suisse is under increasing pressure to turn around the business and improve its financial resilience. The Swiss bank has dubbed 2022 a "transition" year.
- Related: Credit Suisse's Largest Owner Asks For Sustainable Options For Troubled Investment Banking Unit.
- Credit Suisse has already said it will cut costs below CHF 15.5 billion ($15.8 billion) in the medium term versus an annualized CHF 16.8 billion in 2022.
- "Cutting cost is the easiest immediate step it can take. But it's not a strategy," said Andreas Venditti, an analyst with Vontobel. "You can end up in a vicious circle, where jobs are cut, service declines, and customers leave."
- Venditti highlighted another conundrum: "Should restructuring costs, including from job cuts, run into the billions, the bank may also need to raise more capital."
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank estimate it may need to bolster capital by CHF 4 billion to shore up its buffers and fund the revamp.
- Price Action: CS shares are up 0.80% at $5.04 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what’s going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!