Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 19, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- CME will launch options on Ether CME
- Baton Systems connects w/ OCC
- Venn & Coinbase eye intelligence COIN
- Robinhood slashing Ziglu offering
- AirCarbon uses Eventus platform
- Crypto.com is letting hundreds off
- ICE is adding carbon credit offers ICE
- Gemini is adding staking services
- MIAX, T3 to launch new vol ETFs
- TD’s Cowen buy tightens PB mkt TD
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- ECB harmonizes crypto licensing
- Klarpay is adding 70+ currencies
- Yieldstreet eyes women in fintech
- Covalto to list on NDAQ via SPAC NDAQ
- Agora has added $20M Series A
- Zolve bolsters its leadership team
- Stablehouse adding newer rates
- Alliant partnering w/Upstart on AI UPST
- Madfish adding Yupana.Finance
- FINRA added complex intel team
- Tsys is partnering up with Extend
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Dodge intros Charger EV concept
- L. Summers - ‘New McCarthyism’
- China’s recession and how to fix it
- The Transcript unpacks the semis
- Market plunge is punishing 401(k)
