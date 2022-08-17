Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 18, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- AirCarbon uses Eventus platform
- STT is adding new asset classes
- Crypto.com adding new approval
- Eurex expands FX Futures to EM
- eToro acquiring Gatsby for $50M
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Built adds to its leadership teams
- Integrate.ai taps new technology
- Neobank Zolve launches program
- BankiFi raises $4.8M for platform
- Pomelo announces seed of $20M
- Givex finishing Counter purchase
- Remitly acquires Rewire for $80M
- RANQX is now in North America
- Flippa launches intelligence tools
- Revolut launches a financial app
- Celsius gets cash-injection offers
- Jump Crypto builds new validator
- Eltropy has acquired Marsview AI
- Better joining forces with Palantir
- Fed sent supervisory crypto letter
- London top for fintech VC funding
- Autonomy launches M2M bundle
- OakNorth onboarded Gousto lead
- Zimpler, Gigapay are teaming up
- Lufax eyeing a Hong Kong listing
- AtoB reaches an $800M valuation
- WeBank, AmEx to expand issuing
- SkySparc purchases Mindbanque
- Assetz Capital adding crime tech
- Starling & Monzo topping surveys
- Scalable is doubling client assets
- SmilePay rolls out face payments
👉 Interesting Reads:
