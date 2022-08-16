Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 17, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- AirCarbon uses Eventus platform
- Crypto.com pre-registers w/ OSC
- Zash, Binance have partnered up
- SEC uncovers a hacking scheme
- EQONEX aims ditch of exchange
- DGCX brokers tap authorizations
- FTX, Paradigm team over trading
- Citi adds crypto leaders for offers C
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- OpenFin secures new digital lead
- Affirm CEO talking next recession AFRM
- Nebeus taps Modulr for card offer
- BankiFi securing funds for growth
- BankProv and Republic integrate
- Synapse, Lineage Bank team up
- ReceiptHero joined Visa program
- Walletmor sells payment implants
- Lido closes an acquisition of ETIC
- ARC raises $20M Series A funds
- CellPoint adds Rebar Technology
- Kasasa launching a national PSA
- CFPB fines Digit over faulty algos
- Cornerstone appointed new CEO
- Request Finance adding features
- LUXUS announces a partnership
- Neat ended ACH transaction fees
- AML RightSource adds capability
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Scaramucci talked move to crypto
- Musk wins a round in Twitter case TWTR
- Dodge to cut Challenger, Charger STLA
- Banks notify Fed of crypto pursuits
- Cities that are big ex-pat hot spots
