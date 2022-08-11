Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 12, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- XTB’s X Open Hub added cryptos
- Bitcoin.com looking to add tokens
- EU trying stock trading Web3 way
- FTX intros an education campaign
- Talos adds new strategic advisors
- Coinbase faces probe over stakes COIN
- KuCoin is wallet to integrate 1inch
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Polygon now home to 37K DApps
- Q2, Rocket announce partnership RKT
- Modern Life launches, adds $15M
- Synctera added leader to its board
- Satellite IM closes a $10.5M seed
- DealMaker is live for global raises
- Apex Group’s EDB adds bank tech
- Dana adding $250M in new funds
- CIBC invested in SME firm Ageras
- Grain Tech adds 3 new executives
- Finix bagged $30M in new funding
- Bitwage drives payroll innovations
- Keep Financial improves platform
- Klasha added a new product chief
- Parametrix intros insurance offers
- Aussie CB intros a digital currency
- Engage People, Bilt partnering up
- Timelio raises, founders departing
- Datawisp bags $3.6M seed round
- Paxos has partnered with PicPay
- Jellysmack added on fintech chief
- Forage adding $22M in new funds
- Fintech Revolut is dumping Paxos
- TeamApt taps QED for $50M raise
- Parameta, PeerNova add network
- Eagle Life, InvestCloud partnering
- RBA commences a CBDC project
- Timberland has tapped into Plinqit
👉 Interesting Reads:
- PE does not want you to read this
- IRS deletes use deadly force post
- Fed’s Mary Daly: Victory too early
- Crying CEO media post went viral
- Data surveillance clamping began
