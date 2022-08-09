Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 10, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- FTX’s SBF talks COIN’s earnings COIN
- CoinFLEX is aiming to restructure
- IBKR intros to crypto trading offer IBKR
- Binance eyes to curtail WazirX tie
- ICE starting carbon credit auction ICE
- FTX gives crypto swaps to Reddit
- MEMX adding new SEC approval
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Rupt helps you cut through noise
- Nuri crypto bank is now insolvent
- TreviPay eyes Small Biz Network
- WU grows Visa Direct integration V
- Fintech Melio fires 60 employees
- Astra taps Visa for faster funding
- Bank of London to open tech hub
- Jack Henry is to acquire Payrailz JKHY
- Avivatech launching Vault & QDS
- JPM, Women in Tech collaborate JPM
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Truist Ventures leader talks w/BZ TFC
- Serena Williams eyes retirement
- Jake Paul raises $50M for an app
- Ukraine fintech grew despite war
- Builders got stuck w/big inventory
- Equity Animal eyes IR innovation
- FB data leads to abortion charge META
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
