Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 4, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Overbond securing funding from Fitch
- Revolut added new tokens to platform
- Crypto exchange ZB.com loses $4.8M
- ASX delaying chess replacement offer
- CME has accepted US Treasury ETFs CME
- TT offering up NSE IFSC-SGX access
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Confluence ESG solution sees growth
- CabbagePay to redefine money flows
- Qraft Technologies added a new CMO
- Funding widening for female founders
- Ticketmaster & TikTok team on tickets
- Binance co-founder will lead firm’s VC
- Mastercard eyes move beyond plastic MA
- BankiFi appoints Tom Shen as a chair
- Compliance.ai raises, taps a new lead
- DB added Traydstream for automation
- iCapital closes on Simon Markets buy
- Ping Identity will be acquired for $2.8B
- Equifax code issue causes bad scores
- Relativity tapped by Deutsche project DB
- Splitit is bringing LaaS to rental market
- Finextra announcing its Cloud Summit
- Parafin secures $60M in seed funding
- Infima appoints fintech, ESG veterans
- Moelis & Co starting blockchain group
- Yapily adds Volume as VRP customer
- Paystand is acquiring Mexican Yaydoo
- Brex naming Doug Adamic as a CRO
- Solana Labs responds to wallet exploit
- Zach Perret, CEO of Plaid on fintechs
- Auxmoney added funding for investing
- Benefits platform Ben adds new round
- BitGo has promoted Chen Fang COO
- Moneyhub appointed Mastercard lead
- AmEx releases cross-border payment AXP
- Redwood Bank posting full-year profit
- Up Bank launches a BNPL alternative
- E-commerce lender Clearco cuts jobs
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Circle’s lead: CBDCs ‘anti-democratic’
- Putin’s trojan horse is inside of the EU
- BNPL juggernauts about to be tested
- Musk subpoenas Goldman, JPMorgan JPM GS
- Most popular trade apps inside of US
- SoFi CEO: Fintech defying mkt trends SOFI
- Large mortgage boycott testing China
- Inflation tests Fed’s credibility defense
