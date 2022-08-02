Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 3, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- TD Ameritrade buys Cowen for $1.3B SCHW
- Robinhood Crypto was fined for $30M HOOD
- Fidelity’s 1,800% digital assets boom
- Trading212 has added Andrew Rydon
- Coinbase adding ETH staking options COIN
- ESG platform Xpansiv acquiring APX
- Zipmex starts to allow for withdrawals
- Webull is expanding into APAC region
- The OSC called out crypto exchanges
- OSTTRA, LCH collabed on OTC data
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Global Payments buying EVO for $4B
- Savana raises $45M in funding round
- Nexi’s PeP acquires stake in Team4U
- Steve Cohen exited Radkl investment
- BNY Mellon signs multi-year licensing BK
- Synctera debuting compliance suport
- MAPay, Drexel Uni collabing on NFTs
- SOL’s Magic Edgen offers ETH NFTs
- Novo launching Express ACH offering
- Betterment is turning away from robos
- Yapily adding recurring payment tech
- TrueLayer, WealthOS team on pymts
- Wirex Network partners up with 1inch
- Arvest Bank eyes tech transformation
- Jack Henry added refreshed branding JKHY
- Green Payments added Dealer Genie
- Catholic Archdiocese taps into crypto
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Credit Suisse’s Pozsar talks inflation CS
- Pippa Malmgren: Swap ink for blood
- Goldman baselessly tarnishing a pair GS
- Canada travel bans no science basis
- How to own at least part of a property
- The Transcript: What Is A Recession
- Litquidity’s M. Moran starting new biz
- Pelosi Taiwan visit forces China tests
- Forecasting paths of S&P via liquidity
- US household debts surpassed $16T
- Firms fleeing China for friendly areas
