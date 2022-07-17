Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 18, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Wentworth will go public via a SPAC

CME data available on A7’s platform (NASDAQ: CME)

OKX has added provisional licenses

iCapital expanded physical presence

Voyager seeks to honor withdrawals

Pico bags $200M from Golden State

TDA enhancing thinkorswim product (NYSE: SCHW)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Helios starting crowdfund campaign

Adobe: BNPL sees major slowdown (NASDAQ: ADBE)

Worldline and Casio are teaming up

Lines messaging platform bags $4M

Stori hit unicorn status after a round

Adam Neumann token gets delayed

Fintech payments leaders convicted

Dunamu is seeking to invest $385M

Illuminate secures a Citi investment

Zepz seeking to push IPO on issues

Circle eyes increasing transparency

Bosonic adds to management team

Stripe valuation is cut by nearly 30%

Mondala commissions Immutable X

Betterfly is in Spain post-acquisition

Pulley bags $40M in Series B funds

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:

A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market

$0 direct access routing and no commissions

Extended hours trading and real-time streams

Short Locates Plus tool to source, short stock

Commitment to customer service and learning

Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here.

👉 Interesting Reads: