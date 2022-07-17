 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 18, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2022 4:58pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Wentworth will go public via a SPAC
  • CME data available on A7’s platform (NASDAQ: CME)
  • OKX has added provisional licenses
  • iCapital expanded physical presence
  • Voyager seeks to honor withdrawals
  • Pico bags $200M from Golden State
  • TDA enhancing thinkorswim product (NYSE: SCHW)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • Helios starting crowdfund campaign
  • Adobe: BNPL sees major slowdown (NASDAQ: ADBE)
  • Worldline and Casio are teaming up
  • Lines messaging platform bags $4M
  • Stori hit unicorn status after a round
  • Adam Neumann token gets delayed
  • Fintech payments leaders convicted
  • Dunamu is seeking to invest $385M
  • Illuminate secures a Citi investment
  • Zepz seeking to push IPO on issues
  • Circle eyes increasing transparency
  • Bosonic adds to management team
  • Stripe valuation is cut by nearly 30%
  • Mondala commissions Immutable X
  • Betterfly is in Spain post-acquisition
  • Pulley bags $40M in Series B funds

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Recession, inflation, debt: an attack
  • Advice MLB draftees must hear out
  • Switzerland is a sanctions weak link
  • Dating apps, deceit, and personality
  • Boeing seeking not to build ‘gliders’
  • A nothing-burger? US National debt
  • Bright side of fintech funding results

