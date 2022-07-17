Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 18, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Wentworth will go public via a SPAC
- CME data available on A7’s platform (NASDAQ: CME)
- OKX has added provisional licenses
- iCapital expanded physical presence
- Voyager seeks to honor withdrawals
- Pico bags $200M from Golden State
- TDA enhancing thinkorswim product (NYSE: SCHW)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Helios starting crowdfund campaign
- Adobe: BNPL sees major slowdown (NASDAQ: ADBE)
- Worldline and Casio are teaming up
- Lines messaging platform bags $4M
- Stori hit unicorn status after a round
- Adam Neumann token gets delayed
- Fintech payments leaders convicted
- Dunamu is seeking to invest $385M
- Illuminate secures a Citi investment
- Zepz seeking to push IPO on issues
- Circle eyes increasing transparency
- Bosonic adds to management team
- Stripe valuation is cut by nearly 30%
- Mondala commissions Immutable X
- Betterfly is in Spain post-acquisition
- Pulley bags $40M in Series B funds
