Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 8, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- LiquidityBook, S3 have partnered up
- dYdX launching trading competitions
- Archax, METACO have partnered up
- Binance named fintech vet as a CFO
- SIX Exchange, Fireblocks partnering
- US exchanges win market-data order
- EU achieving OTC trading standards
- Exposed to exotic options with Cega
- FTX integrated crypto swap function
- State Street, FactSet partner on data (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: FDS)
- Thalex raises for derivative exchange
- Stephen Kalyajian founded TradeEZ
- IOSCO publishes crypto-asset plans
- Bitso launches new transfer services
- Wait, Alameda owes Voyager Digital
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING)
- Zurich rolling out Mendix’s solutions
- A16z leads $6.5M seed for Adaptive
- Hiro welcoming tech startup veteran
- YuLife raises $120M in a new round
- WiseTech Global is acquiring Bolero
- UNO Digital Bank building over AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- Neon tapping Coinbase, Google vet
- Afficiency growing, adds new offices
- UnDosTres taps $30M, grows reach
- Starling is launching budgeting tools
- Better hires executive heavyweights
- Polygon, Nothing team over phones
- Konvoy taps $150M for gaming fund
- JPM executives left for crypto space (NYSE: JPM)
👉 Interesting Reads:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech Penny Stocks