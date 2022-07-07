 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 8, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 07, 2022 4:03pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING)
  • Zurich rolling out Mendix’s solutions
  • A16z leads $6.5M seed for Adaptive
  • Hiro welcoming tech startup veteran
  • YuLife raises $120M in a new round
  • WiseTech Global is acquiring Bolero
  • UNO Digital Bank building over AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN)
  • Neon tapping Coinbase, Google vet
  • Afficiency growing, adds new offices
  • UnDosTres taps $30M, grows reach
  • Starling is launching budgeting tools
  • Better hires executive heavyweights 
  • Polygon, Nothing team over phones
  • Konvoy taps $150M for gaming fund
  • JPM executives left for crypto space (NYSE: JPM)

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Howard Marks discusses philosophy
  • ARK funds added $1.5B despite rout
  • Voyager situation’s sentiment impact (OTC: VYGVF)
  • DeFi, CDS converge in lend markets
  • London Has Fallen: Johnson resigns
  • Fed hawks eye a 75 basis-point hike

Posted-In: Fintech Penny Stocks