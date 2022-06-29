 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 30, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2022 5:42pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • GogolCoin unveiled new exchange
  • Coinbase aims to expand overseas (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Crypto.com cutting coins from Earn
  • CoinFlex won’t resume withdrawals
  • Banxa will cut its workforce by 30%
  • ICE taps Coinbase on geo-tracking (NYSE: ICE)
  • dYdX is leaving the ETH ecosystem
  • BitForex starting low-interest loans
  • Clearwater, LiquidityBook add tools
  • SBF: Exchanges fall secretly under
  • League of Traders adding Series A

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Acala is announcing collaborations
  • GPS makes change to senior leads
  • FNZ led investment into Bondsmith
  • Climate Impact X selected Nasdaq
  • Qenta intros fintech platform for EM
  • India fintech Progcap landing $40M
  • Airwallex launching payments offer
  • Cleo has added $80M in new funds
  • Veriff is open to Twisto BNPL users
  • Peaq finalizes $6M round for Web3
  • Numarics secures leading position
  • Finalto launching analytics platform
  • Q2 passing record fintech adoption
  • VTB executes Russian digital deals
  • GAM taps Bloomberg for workflows
  • Conversion Capital to back startups
  • France races to finalize crypto regs
  • Climate First expands digital service
  • Ledger tapping the Alkemi Network
  • FIS aims to cut eCommerce frauds
  • Czech fintech 4Trans secures seed
  • Nordigen, Acounto have teamed up
  • Fello secures $25M for iBuyer offer

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Three Arrows liquidation is ordered
  • EU neobanks leaning on innovation
  • How crypto went from boom to bust

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

