Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 30, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- GogolCoin unveiled new exchange
- Coinbase aims to expand overseas (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Crypto.com cutting coins from Earn
- CoinFlex won’t resume withdrawals
- Banxa will cut its workforce by 30%
- ICE taps Coinbase on geo-tracking (NYSE: ICE)
- dYdX is leaving the ETH ecosystem
- BitForex starting low-interest loans
- Clearwater, LiquidityBook add tools
- SBF: Exchanges fall secretly under
- League of Traders adding Series A
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Acala is announcing collaborations
- GPS makes change to senior leads
- FNZ led investment into Bondsmith
- Climate Impact X selected Nasdaq
- Qenta intros fintech platform for EM
- India fintech Progcap landing $40M
- Airwallex launching payments offer
- Cleo has added $80M in new funds
- Veriff is open to Twisto BNPL users
- Peaq finalizes $6M round for Web3
- Numarics secures leading position
- Finalto launching analytics platform
- Q2 passing record fintech adoption
- VTB executes Russian digital deals
- GAM taps Bloomberg for workflows
- Conversion Capital to back startups
- France races to finalize crypto regs
- Climate First expands digital service
- Ledger tapping the Alkemi Network
- FIS aims to cut eCommerce frauds
- Czech fintech 4Trans secures seed
- Nordigen, Acounto have teamed up
- Fello secures $25M for iBuyer offer
👉 Interesting Reads:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech