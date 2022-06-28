Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 29, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Huobi Global says layoff may come

KuCoin launches a wallet for Web3

SBF denies talks of Robinhood buy (NASDAQ: HOOD)

TipRanks has partnered up w/ Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU)

CoinFlex listed tokens to cover loss

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Flippa upping bar on deal closures

PolySign secures a Series C round

Mass Fintech Hub sees fast growth

Glue42 has launched new products

Marqeta sought to grow its platform (NASDAQ: MQ)

Galileo will power Flyp mobile bank

Gensler pushing crypto regulations

Conversion Capital secures $122M

Joust founder launches new fintech

Neptune seeking to add more data

Clear Capital has adding new tools

Kaiko secures $53M in new funding

StellarFi announces is now running

Tenet started EV financing platform

💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga's Renato Leonard Capelj chatted with the veteran trader and macro strategist Andy Constan, the CEO and CIO of Damped Spring Advisors.

Here are a couple of things he said:

“We’re in a recession — a period of modestly to significantly below-trend growth — and the fiscal side would have to not force the Fed to do more by having a large spending bill which would hurt markets in a meaningful way.”

He predicts that 2022 may be a 1% total GDP year with a 4% inflation rate. Asset prices have adjusted, and recovery in equities is not off the table. He adds that over the long-time horizon, interest rates will have difficulty rising on factors such as declining in population growth.

