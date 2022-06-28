Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 29, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Huobi Global says layoff may come
- KuCoin launches a wallet for Web3
- SBF denies talks of Robinhood buy (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- TipRanks has partnered up w/ Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU)
- CoinFlex listed tokens to cover loss
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Flippa upping bar on deal closures
- PolySign secures a Series C round
- Mass Fintech Hub sees fast growth
- Glue42 has launched new products
- Marqeta sought to grow its platform (NASDAQ: MQ)
- Galileo will power Flyp mobile bank
- Gensler pushing crypto regulations
- Conversion Capital secures $122M
- Joust founder launches new fintech
- Neptune seeking to add more data
- Clear Capital has adding new tools
- Kaiko secures $53M in new funding
- StellarFi announces is now running
- Tenet started EV financing platform
💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga's Renato Leonard Capelj chatted with the veteran trader and macro strategist Andy Constan, the CEO and CIO of Damped Spring Advisors.
Here are a couple of things he said:
“We’re in a recession — a period of modestly to significantly below-trend growth — and the fiscal side would have to not force the Fed to do more by having a large spending bill which would hurt markets in a meaningful way.”
He predicts that 2022 may be a 1% total GDP year with a 4% inflation rate. Asset prices have adjusted, and recovery in equities is not off the table. He adds that over the long-time horizon, interest rates will have difficulty rising on factors such as declining in population growth.
