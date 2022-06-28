 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 29, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2022 7:42pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Huobi Global says layoff may come
  • KuCoin launches a wallet for Web3
  • SBF denies talks of Robinhood buy (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • TipRanks has partnered up w/ Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU)
  • CoinFlex listed tokens to cover loss

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Flippa upping bar on deal closures
  • PolySign secures a Series C round
  • Mass Fintech Hub sees fast growth
  • Glue42 has launched new products
  • Marqeta sought to grow its platform (NASDAQ: MQ)
  • Galileo will power Flyp mobile bank
  • Gensler pushing crypto regulations
  • Conversion Capital secures $122M
  • Joust founder launches new fintech
  • Neptune seeking to add more data
  • Clear Capital has adding new tools
  • Kaiko secures $53M in new funding
  • StellarFi announces is now running
  • Tenet started EV financing platform

💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga's Renato Leonard Capelj chatted with the veteran trader and macro strategist Andy Constan, the CEO and CIO of Damped Spring Advisors.

Here are a couple of things he said:

“We’re in a recession — a period of modestly to significantly below-trend growth — and the fiscal side would have to not force the Fed to do more by having a large spending bill which would hurt markets in a meaningful way.”

He predicts that 2022 may be a 1% total GDP year with a 4% inflation rate. Asset prices have adjusted, and recovery in equities is not off the table. He adds that over the long-time horizon, interest rates will have difficulty rising on factors such as declining in population growth.

Click here for more.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Earning passive yield on your NFTs
  • Bezos: inflation hurting less affluent (NASDAQ: AMZN)
  • China cuts COVID travel quarantine
  • Trump attacks Secret Service agent
  • Elon Musk talked over UAWs power (NASDAQ: TSLA)

