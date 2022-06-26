 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 27, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2022 8:38pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Binance secures Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Crypto exchange Bitpanda cut jobs
  • PolySign is building FIX Messaging
  • Bitget plans to double its workforce

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • China digital yuan wallet is growing
  • Raisin Bank enters payment space
  • Revolut rolling out responsible offer
  • Spire & Mastercard are teaming up
  • NerdWallet is acquiring Barrelhead 
  • Ripple opens first offices in Canada
  • Beanstalk surpasses crowdfunding
  • Kasheesh unveiled payment splitter
  • Klarna lead blasts Barclays insights
  • GreenBox, Armanino partnering up

👉 Interesting Reads:

