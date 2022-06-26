Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 27, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Binance secures Cristiano Ronaldo
- Crypto exchange Bitpanda cut jobs
- PolySign is building FIX Messaging
- Bitget plans to double its workforce
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- China digital yuan wallet is growing
- Raisin Bank enters payment space
- Revolut rolling out responsible offer
- Spire & Mastercard are teaming up
- NerdWallet is acquiring Barrelhead
- Ripple opens first offices in Canada
- Beanstalk surpasses crowdfunding
- Kasheesh unveiled payment splitter
- Klarna lead blasts Barclays insights
- GreenBox, Armanino partnering up
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Unintended consequence of layoffs
- Russia defaulted on its foreign debt
- Benzinga will chat w/Michael Saylor
- CBDCs are future monetary system
