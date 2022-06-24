ZenGo Introduces ClearSign Feature To Protect Crypto Users, Partners With Collab.Land

ZenGo announced a new feature called ClearSign, protecting users from losing their crypto and NFTs when signing risky smart contract transactions.

The development comes as the keyless crypto wallet looks to better protect users from malicious phishing scams, untrustworthy decentralized applications (Dapps) and more.

Why It Matters: ClearSign will increase clarity for transaction signing and offline messaging.

“ZenGo customers will get detailed, transparent information and alerts about transactions they are about to sign, helping them avoid scams whenever they sign Dapp transactions and engage with NFTs, DeFi apps or Web3 games,” company representatives said in a release.

“With supported Dapps, ClearSign will also support disabling unwanted and unexpected transactions, and prompting customized messages, ensuring a better overall experience.”

Application: ZenGo is partnered with Collab.Land, a Discord bot, on the integration of ClearSign.

Photo: Artem Beliaikin from Pexels