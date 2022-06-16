Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 17, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

iVest+ adds crypto trading via FTX

BitMEX is adding to content efforts

tZERO tapped ICE CTO, NYSE CEO (NYSE: ICE)

Fractional ownership now w/Luxus

LedgerEdge appoints Nex Markets

Upvest bagged $42M in a Series B

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Tidal Markets added real-time data

Able adds $20M in Series A round

BOND.ai adds The BOND Network

Mazepay receives Europe licenses

BUNNI is partnering with Nordigen

CFTC lead talks crypto regulations

Alipay+ upgrades cashier products

FINRA taps laid-off crypto workers

EarthFund adds DAO-as-a-Service

PayCargo bags $130M in Series C

India lifts ban on Mastercard cards

S&P Global researching stablecoin (NYSE: SPGI)

👉 Interesting Reads: