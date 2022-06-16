Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 17, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- iVest+ adds crypto trading via FTX
- BitMEX is adding to content efforts
- tZERO tapped ICE CTO, NYSE CEO (NYSE: ICE)
- Fractional ownership now w/Luxus
- LedgerEdge appoints Nex Markets
- Upvest bagged $42M in a Series B
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Tidal Markets added real-time data
- Able adds $20M in Series A round
- BOND.ai adds The BOND Network
- Mazepay receives Europe licenses
- BUNNI is partnering with Nordigen
- CFTC lead talks crypto regulations
- Alipay+ upgrades cashier products
- FINRA taps laid-off crypto workers
- EarthFund adds DAO-as-a-Service
- PayCargo bags $130M in Series C
- India lifts ban on Mastercard cards
- S&P Global researching stablecoin (NYSE: SPGI)
👉 Interesting Reads:
