Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 17, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 16, 2022 6:50pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • iVest+ adds crypto trading via FTX
  • BitMEX is adding to content efforts
  • tZERO tapped ICE CTO, NYSE CEO (NYSE: ICE)
  • Fractional ownership now w/Luxus
  • LedgerEdge appoints Nex Markets
  • Upvest bagged $42M in a Series B

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Tidal Markets added real-time data
  • Able adds $20M in Series A round
  • BOND.ai adds The BOND Network
  • Mazepay receives Europe licenses
  • BUNNI is partnering with Nordigen 
  • CFTC lead talks crypto regulations
  • Alipay+ upgrades cashier products
  • FINRA taps laid-off crypto workers
  • EarthFund adds DAO-as-a-Service
  • PayCargo bags $130M in Series C
  • India lifts ban on Mastercard cards
  • S&P Global researching stablecoin (NYSE: SPGI)

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Speaking w/ Stanley Druckenmiller
  • The Fed hurt the everything bubble
  • Mortgage demand <50% from 2021
  • Farmer talking why food expensive
  • Canada to dismantle its public trust

