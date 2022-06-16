Tidal Markets Reduces Barriers To Short-Selling Data With New Real-Time Offering

Tidal Markets announced the launch of Real-Time Short Interest Data.

The development comes as the provider of stock volatility indicators looks to increase transparency and reduce barriers to information.

For context, short interest is the percent of shares sold short — borrowed shares sold to open a position — and is used as a vehicle to express a pessimistic view of an asset.

Should the underlying trade lower, the participant may be able to monetize for a profit.

FINRA currently mandates that firms report short interest positions twice each month. With Tidal Markets’ Real Time Short Interest Data offering, this data is aggregated and disseminated every 15 minutes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Tidal representatives stated in a release that this will enable managers “the ability to track negative market movements reliably throughout the trading day.”

Bonus: Additionally included in the subscription offering is an end-of-day data file containing Short Interest Data for each security, transmitted at 7 a.m. EST daily, for all activity from the prior day.

For more regarding a 30-day free trial or historical data, please contact Tidal Markets.